Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

