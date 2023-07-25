Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

