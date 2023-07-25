Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

