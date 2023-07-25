Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $223,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $454.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $457.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

