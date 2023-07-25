Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $194.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.60. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

