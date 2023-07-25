Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 496 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

ISCG opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $399.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

