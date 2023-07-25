Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $148.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.85.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

