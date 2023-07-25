Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

