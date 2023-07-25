Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $207,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 239,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.