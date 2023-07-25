Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.