Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,795 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

