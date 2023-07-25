Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

