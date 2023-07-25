Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,409,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,205.7% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 920,568 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $13,320,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 875,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

