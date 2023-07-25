Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,281 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barings BDC were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $875.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.47.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,544.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael James O’connor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at $60,544.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,400 shares of company stock worth $246,762. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

