Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,730 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARI opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 76.50%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

