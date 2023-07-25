Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MFA Financial were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $9,122,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

MFA stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.63%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

