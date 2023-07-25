Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,373 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $177,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

