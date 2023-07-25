Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEP opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

