Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.