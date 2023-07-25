Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,633,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,285,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,631,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 779.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,201.07%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

