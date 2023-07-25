Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,185 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,233 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $161,121,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after buying an additional 970,559 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,888,000 after buying an additional 558,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,133. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

