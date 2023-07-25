Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

