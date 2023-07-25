Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

