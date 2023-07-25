Lincoln National Corp Sells 822 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.