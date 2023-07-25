Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 24,861 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

