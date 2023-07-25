Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,073 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,174,168,000,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $283.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

