Lincoln National Corp Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of DD opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

