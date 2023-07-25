5,749 Shares in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLTL stock opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.