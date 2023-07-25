12,890 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

