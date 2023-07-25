Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

