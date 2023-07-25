Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.