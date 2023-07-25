Ieq Capital LLC Sells 862 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

