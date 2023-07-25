Virtu Financial LLC Invests $301,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

