Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

