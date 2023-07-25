Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after buying an additional 4,798,327 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.