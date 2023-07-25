Signaturefd LLC Invests $147,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.