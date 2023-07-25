Cwm LLC Sells 193 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPI stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

