Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after buying an additional 750,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

