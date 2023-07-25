Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $922.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

