LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

