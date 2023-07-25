Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 571,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,019,000 after buying an additional 66,511 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 82.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 23.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.