Ieq Capital LLC Has $450,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 336,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6 %

SJM opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

