Ieq Capital LLC Has $446,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,746,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

