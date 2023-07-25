Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,439 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Squarespace by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Stock Down 2.3 %

SQSP opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.38. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,669.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,630,075 shares in the company, valued at $145,245,452.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $1,318,669.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,630,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,245,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,766 shares of company stock worth $7,301,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

