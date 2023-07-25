19,033 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $437,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.