Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 4,676 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 1.7 %

UL stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

