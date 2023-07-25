Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $763,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,856.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $763,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,856.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Further Reading

