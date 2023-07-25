Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,507.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,584 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

