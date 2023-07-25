iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.