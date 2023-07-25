iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0569 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

