Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.02 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

